Martha Ann Murphy
1992 - 2020
Died June 4, 2020
Martha Ann Murphy, age 27, died June 4th. A private, family service will be held on Saturday, June 13th. A celebration of Martha Ann's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
