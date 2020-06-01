Martha Mae (Stewart) Smith
1937 - 2020
Martha Mae Stewart Smith
Died May 30, 2020
Martha Mae Stewart Smith, age 82, of Cornelia, died Saturday, May 30. In consideration of public health and safety, a private family graveside service will be held at Habersham Cemetery. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.
