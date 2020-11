Martha Roland Rush

Died November 7, 2020.

Martha Roland Rush, 73, of Dahlonega, died on Saturday, November 7th. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 12th at McDonald and Son Funeral Home from 1:00pm until 2:00pm. Funeral services will be in the chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home at 2:00pm following the visitation. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.



Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 10, 2020.