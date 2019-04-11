Sept. 20, 1932-April 9, 2019

Mrs. Martha ""Granny Faye"" Self, age 86, of Dahlonega went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Mrs. Self was born on September 20, 1932 to the late Jess and Bessie Moose Thomasson. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Alvin Self, son Alvin Dale Self, son-in-law James Dillard Armstrong, father-in-law and mother-in-law George and Rev. Lillie Self, brothers-in-law Charlie Self, Albert Parison, and Clyde Spradley. Mrs. Self was the last of her siblings and those preceding her in death are Jessie Mae Thomasson, Bertha Lee (Max) Lingerfelt, Janet Shreffler, David Thomasson, Rita Campbell, Dorothy Thomasson, Bobby Lee Thomasson, Glenda Shoffeitt and Bonnie Wheeler.

Mrs. Self was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was affectionately called ""Granny Faye"" by her family and friends in the community. Mrs. Self loved her flowers and could be seen in her flower beds early in the mornings. She was her grandchildren's biggest sports fan. ""Granny Faye"" attended any game she could, from T-ball games early on to traveling to games at the collegiate level as well. Mrs. Self was an avid traveler. ""Granny Faye"" expressed her love to her family with words they will never forget, ""I love you the mostest!"" or ""I love you to the moon and back!""

Mrs. Self was the co-owner of Self and Self General Contracting. She was also the secretary and would pride herself in keeping the boys straight. Mrs. Self was a faithful member of The Torch-Dahlonega Church of God. She participated in many of the ministries of the church including serving as the church clerk and teaching Sunday School for many years. The company she co-owned built the church that serves the children's ministry today. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the care shown to ""Granny Faye"" during her sickness and passing by the pastoral staff of The Torch.

Survivors include her daughter Sue Armstrong; daughter and son-ion-law Gina and Rev. Terry Fields; sons and daughters-in-law Bobby and Deborah Self, Phillip and Gaylena Self, and Michael and Julie Self, all of Dahlonega; grandchildren Neil and Jill Armstrong, David Armstrong, Mandy and Chris Gilbert, B.J. and Jessica Self, Blake and Kayela Fields, Chad Fields, Quentin and Carmen Self, Ely and Kasey Self, Dillion and Megan Self and Griffin Self; great-grandchildren Jace Armstrong, Maddie Self, Levi Self, Porter Self, Hayden Gilbert, Annalee Gilbert, Malachi Fields, Caroline Fields, Coleman Fields, Jack Self and Landon Self; special adopted great granddaughter Josie Reeves; sisters-in-law Dorothy Parison, Georgia Mae Spradley, Lena Ash, and Susie Self; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Ted Self and Connie Carver; brothers-in-law Jerry Self and John Shoffeitt; and special friend Charlie Farmer.

Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 AM Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the chapel of Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home. The Rev. Quentin Self, the Rev. Blake Fields, the Rev. Chris Gilbert, and the Rev. David Masters will officiate. Interment will follow in Dahlonega Memorial Park with the Rev. Terry Fields officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM Friday and 9:00 AM until the funeral hour Saturday at the funeral home.

Flowers are optional or you may make contributions to Lumpkin County Family Connections.

Anderson-Underwood Funeral Home, Dahlonega. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary