Martha (Nana) Pierce Stevens, age 71 of Gainesville, passed away Monday November 25, at her residence. Born in Hall County, Mrs. Stevens was the daughter of the late L.D. (Dee) and Fannie Lou Hanes Pierce. She was retired from Liberty Mutual and also worked as a beautician for a number of years. Mrs. Stevens was a member of Mulberry Baptist Church. Survivors include her husband, Joseph B. Stevens; children, J. Britt Stevens (Lorie Miller Stevens); Joel B. Stevens; Shanna S. Martin (Spencer A. Martin); sister, Margaret Pierce Bannister; grandchildren, Jordan Barnes, Leandra Cape, Breland Hansford, Cody Martin, Joely Stevens and Dawson Martin; great grandchild, Whit Cape. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday November 29, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Steve Baker will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday, November 27 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again Friday, November 29 from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 27, 2019