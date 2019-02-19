Home

Dahlonega Funeral Home - Dahlonega
20 Gibson Road
Dahlonega, GA 30533
(706) 864-3683
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dahlonega Funeral Home - Dahlonega
20 Gibson Road
Dahlonega, GA 30533
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Dahlonega Funeral Home - Dahlonega
20 Gibson Road
Dahlonega, GA 30533
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Dahlonega Funeral Home - Dahlonega
20 Gibson Road
Dahlonega, GA 30533
Interment
Following Services
Philippi Baptist Church
Dahlonega, GA
Died Feb. 17, 2019

Martha Sue (Sanford) Rider age 70 of Dahlonega passed away on February 17, 2019 following an extended illness. Mrs. Rider was a member of Philippi Baptist Church in Dahlonega.

Mrs. Rider is preceded in death by her parents Hubert and Imogene (Baker) Sanford.

Mrs. Rider is survived by her husband of 55 years Charles Rider, son Travis and Lane Rider of Dahlonega, siblings Pat and Clarence Grindle of Dahlonega, Elizabeth Hudson of Dahlonega, Mildred and Lyndal Caldwell of Dahlonega, Bea and Danny Phillips of Dahlonega, Tracy and Sherry Sanford of Dahlonega, grandchildren TJ Rider and Trevor Rider.

Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at 2pm in the chapel of Dahlonega Funeral Home. Rev. Josh Chatham and Rev. Terry Head to officiate.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8pm at the funeral home and Wednesday from 12pm until time of service.

Interment will follow at Philippi Baptist Church in Dahlonega.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dahlonegafuneralhome.com

Arrangements by the professional staff of Dahlonega Funeral Home 20 Gibson Road Dahlonega, GA 30533 706-864-DOVE (3683)

A Division of McDonald Family Funeral Homes
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 19, 2019
