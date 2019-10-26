|
Martin McGee Griffin, age 84, passed away on Monday, October 21, at his residence in Marietta. after a sudden illness. Martin was born on Christmas Eve in 1934 as the son of the late Richard Augustus (R.A.) Griffin and the late Laura Maybelle Martin Griffin where he grew up with his sister the late Laura Mae Griffin Fuller at their home place located at 470 Boulevard, Gainesville. Martin enjoyed his pursuit of education through Candler Street Elementary School and Gainesville High School ultimately completing his scholastic career as a proud graduate of the Georgia Institute of Technology prepared to enter the workforce with a chemical engineering degree. Prior to pursuing his professional career, Martin served one tour of duty in the United States Air Force serving his country while stationed at Holloman Air Force Base near White Sands, New Mexico. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Martin began his professional career as a chemical engineer with the Upjohn Pharmaceutical Company until Martin chose to join the Lockheed Martin Corporation where he remained until his retirement in 1995. Since his retirement, Martin resided at his home at 378 Oak Harbor Trail in Marietta. During his retirement, Martin continued to enjoy following the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, listening to classical music oftentimes at a volume level that would equal that heard in any symphony hall, reading books with a wide-range of subject matters including the most recent developments in chemical engineering and learning of, and using, electronic devices that were on the cutting edge of technology. To his family, Martin was a role model in self-subsistence, in living a disciplined, but successful lifestyle and in expressions of generosity in the most humble of ways. Survivors include his niece, Susan Fuller Finger, Columbia, Mo.; his nephews Charles Andrew Fuller (Gay) and John Martin Fuller (Joann), Gainesville; great-nephews and nieces: Laura Finger Jackson (Derek), Cape Girardeau, Mo.; Stephen Finger, Columbia, Mo.; Carolyn Fuller McChesney (Trent), Charleston, S.C.; Michelle Fuller Haley (John), Atlanta; Christopher Fuller, Homer; Jessica Fuller, Gainesville; Jennifer Fuller Finlayson, (Robert), Atlanta. Mr. Griffin is preceded in death by his parents and his sister. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27. in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial contributions be made to Center Point, 1050 Elephant Trail, Gainesville, or Camp Glisson, 690 Camp Glisson Road, Dahlonega, Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 26, 2019