Marty Rucker Tribble, age 65, of Alto, GA passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Marty was born March 7, 1954 to Velva Forrester Tribble and the late Joseph Preston Tribble. He was the grandson of the late Andy Rucker (Buck) & Beulah Echols Tribble and the late Garland & Lilly Mae Forrester. In addition to his father and grandparents, Marty was preceded in death by his brother Timothy Thomas Tribble, his sister Lora Lynn Thompson and great-niece Anna Grace Jones.

Marty was a wonderful father, grandfather, son, brother and uncle. When you think of Marty, you think of love. He loved his family very much and was always there to help when needed. Along with his sisters, Marty took care of his father during his final days and was taking care of his mother at the time of his death. Marty did everything with great love and it showed. That great love will be missed by all who knew and loved him. We are blessed to have been loved by him.

In addition to his mother Velva, Marty is survived by his loving sisters and brothers-in-law: Rita & David Walker of Alto and LaBrada & Phillip Barrett of Clarkesville, his four beloved children and their spouses: Amy & Kerry Autry of Lula, Erin & Charles Gunti of Buford, Vanessa & Edward Marcus of Cornelia and Christopher & Lyndsay Tribble of Gillsville, his grandsons: Joshua & Andrew Autry of Lula and Ben & James Gunti of Buford, step-granddaughters: Kira & Journee Marcus of Cornelia, step-great granddaughters: Salem & Saxton Carman of Cornelia, mother of his children: Merle Reece of Alto, and a number of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm and 6:00-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Little-Davenport Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Forrester and Rev. Tom Fish officiating. Interment will follow the service at the Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, Lula.

