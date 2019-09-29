|
Marvin Harry Locey was born Wednesday, August 4, 1926, in Toledo, OH, and died Thursday, September 19, in Gainesville, GA. Predeceased by his parents and two sisters, he is survived by his wife of 71 years Cleda Jean, son Michael (Day), Collingwood, Canada, daughter Beth Hirst, Des Moines, IA, granddaughters Clara (Glenn) Potter, Melbourne, Australia, Hayley (Wes) Mueller, Denver, IA, Robin (Justin) Shaw, New York City, grandsons Soren and Cullen Hirst, CO, great grands Joscelyn Mueller and Kaydin Shaw. The family moved to Oak Park, IL where Marvin graduated from high school and entered the U. S. Navy. When World War II ended, he went to Drake University, where he met Cleda. They were married June 2, 1948. Graduating in 1950 with a BS in Marketing, he began work with Sunbeam Corporation. They lived in Pittsburgh, Nashville and Atlanta. In 1986, they built a retirement home and moved to Lake Lanier near Flowery Branch. In 2010, they moved to Lanier Village Estates is Gainesville. A lifelong Presbyterian, Marvin sang in the choir wherever they were members, including Clairmont Presbyterian Church in Decatur. He was a deacon, an elder and a S S. teacher. A lover of history, he served as a volunteer, docent and Board member of the Northeast Georgia History Center. At LVE he led a weekly discussion group, sang with the Barbershoppers, acted in the Follies and helped with the audio for programs. The Loceys traveled to many parts of the world, often by cruising. Marvin enjoyed golf and sailing. Marvin was a man of strong faith, strong opinions with many friends. He will be missed. Memorial gifts may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Gainesville, NEGA History Center, Gainesville, or the Samaritan Fund at Lanier Village Estates, Gainesville. A Memorial Service will be held October 2, at 1:30 p.m. at Gainesville First Presbyterian Church. A reception will follow. Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Sept. 29, 2019