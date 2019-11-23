Home

Tim Stewart Funeral Home
300 Simonton Rd. SW
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
(770) 962-3100
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Athens, GA
Mary Ann McCormack McGuire Parks


1944 - 2019
Mary Ann McCormack McGuire Parks Obituary
Mary Ann McCormack McGuire Parks
1/21/1944 - 11/17/2019
Mary Ann McCormack McGuire Parks passed away on Sunday, November 17. A memorial service will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 23, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Athens, GA, with Pastor David Heller officiating. A reception will follow in the church fellowship hall. She was a devoted retired nurse of St. Mary's Hospital in Athens, GA and Gwinnett Hospital System of metro Atlanta, and a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Athens, GA, where she joyfully sang in the choir. Born to the late William Joseph McCormack and Agnes Pava McCormack. Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 46 years, Thomas W. Parks, Athens, GA; children, Cheryl Ann Hayes (Danny), Lawrenceville, GA; Michael Lee McGuire, Jr. (Denitia), Bogart, GA; Kimberly Pulliam, Athens, GA; grandchildren, Michael R. Hayes; Mark Hayes, Mitchell Hayes, Michael A. McGuire, Talya McGuire; Myla Pulliam; Avery Pulliam; great grandchildren, Oakley Hayes and Joleigha McGuire; brothers & sisters-in-law, Eddie & JoAnn McCormack, Kensington, CT; Bill & Claudia McCormack, Lyndonville, VT; several nieces & nephewsIn lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the , www.cancer.org
Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 300 Simonton Road, S.W., Lawrenceville, GA 30046. 770-962-3100
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 23, 2019
