Mary Ann Woodall Turner

Died May 20, 2020

Mary Ann Woodall Turner, age 77, of Nicholson, died Wednesday, May 20. Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 22, at Jackson Memorial Park. Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.

