Mary Ann (Woodall) Turner
Mary Ann Woodall Turner
Died May 20, 2020
Mary Ann Woodall Turner, age 77, of Nicholson, died Wednesday, May 20. Private graveside services will be held Friday, May 22, at Jackson Memorial Park. Arrangements by Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
Jackson Memorial Park
