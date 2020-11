Mary Betty Mann Herrington

Died November 5, 2020

Mary Betty Mann Herrington, 76, died on Thursday, November 5th. Saturday, November 21st, the family will receive guests from 1:00pm to 2:00 pm, with the memorial service following at 2:00 pm. There will be a reception afterwards and all are welcome. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, Cumming.





Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Nov. 18, 2020.