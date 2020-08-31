Mary Brown Williams

August 25, 2020

Mary "Margo" Brown Williams, 71 of Cumming, died August 25th. Visitation will be held at Ingram's Funeral Home in Cumming on Tuesday, September 1st at 10:00 AM. Funeral Services will be held at Church of the Good Shepherd in Cumming at 1:00 PM. Margo will be interred at Sawnee View Memorial Garden in Cumming. The service at Good Shepherd will be online through their Facebook page for social distancing purposes. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

