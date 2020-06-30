Mary Catherine Gibson
Mary Catherine Gibson
Died June 21, 2020
Mary Catherine Gibson, age 25, of Cumming, died Sunday, June 21. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 1st at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cumming. Interment will follow at Sawnee View Gardens in Cumming. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
