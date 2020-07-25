Mary Cecelia Kennerly PuccioDied July 15, 2020Mary Cecelia Kennerly Puccio, age 63, of Blairsville, passed away at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, at North East Georgia Medical Center. She succumbed to numerous medical issues subsequent to a fall.Mary spent her entire life serving others in the medical field as a registered nurse. She worked with tiny preemies in the NICU while living in Florida. She moved to Blairsville, GA where she worked at Appalachian Home Health Care. More recently, Mary specialized her in-home health care by traveling around north Georgia giving live-saving infusions to homebound patients. Mary was loved and adored by all her patients and friends. Her patients were "family" to her.Mary had a wonderful wit and sense of humor. Her humor that could brighten your life.She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.Mary was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 27, 1956, to the late Carolyn Klusmeier Kennerly and Charles O'dell Kennerly, Jr. Mary obtained her degree as a Registered Nurse from Brenau University in Gainesville. She served in the nursing field for 43 years.Mary is survived by her two sisters, Jean Kennerly Pendergrass (John) of Greenville, SC and Mimi Kennerly Mathis (Donnie) of Oakwood, as well as one brother, David James Kennerly (Judy) of Athens.Mary loved her family and treated her nieces and nephews like her own children. Mary is also survived by her nephews Brian Pendergrass (Ansley) of Anderson, SC and Mark Pendergrass (Mandi) of Greer, SC, and Brad Allen Mathis of Oakwood.She is survived by three nieces, Amy Pendergrass Gibson (Hunter) of Greenville, SC, and Julie Mathis Chapman (John) of Flowery Branch, and Leslie Kennerly Alvarado (Paul) of Valdosta.Also, surviving family members are her three great-nephews, Clayton Pendergrass and Chapman Pendergrass of Anderson, SC, and Henry Gibson of Greenville, SC. Surviving four great-nieces are Cadie James Pendergrass of Anderson, SC, Reagan Kennerly Gibson of Greenville, SC and Amelia Chapman and Natalie Chapman of Flowery Branch.Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Carolyn Kennerly, of Gainesville. Also, preceding in death is Mary's ex-husband John Puccio, of Florida.Mary wished to be cremated. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no formal funeral services will be held. The family has created an online memory page where friends and family can share memories, photos, and comments.