Mary Culberhouse

Died June 28, 2020

Mary Culberhouse, age 83 of Cumming, died Sunday June 28th. Her memorial services are scheduled for Thursday beginning at 1:00 pm for respects and visitation with formal service starting at 2:00 pm at Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming. As the surviving spouse of a veteran, interment to follow at Georgia National Cemetery with family at a later time. Arrangements by Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming.

