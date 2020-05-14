Or Copy this URL to Share

Died May 10, 2020

Mary Emmilyn "Emmy" (Lane) Rivers, passed away peacefully at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, on Sunday, May 10, with her husband and son holding her hands. Emmilyn is survived by her loving husband of 36 years, Terril "Terry" of Clayton; son Dean (Shelli) English of Clayton; sister Hazel "Betty" Lane Walker of Clayton; granddaughter Bailey Austen English of Dawsonville; granddaughter Jordan Elizabeth English of Clayton; step-grandson Chad Michael Gookins (Kayla) of Dothan, Alabama; and great-grandchildren Paisley Austyn English, Luke Eric James Gookins and Sanantha Michele Gookins. Emmilyn was preceded in death by her father William Frank Lane, mother Susie Elizabeth Butler Lane and brother Roger Theo Lane, and brother-in-law Averette "Bud" Roland Walker. Emmilyn was a devoted wife, loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and was a friend to everyone she met.

Proverbs 31 describes the Wife of Noble Character, and Emmilyn was the embodiment of that! She was a member of Clayton First United Methodist and loved The Lord and her family deeply, She was honest and full of faith and prayed earnestly. She had a beautiful smile, giving heart, joyful spirit, and went above and beyond to help anyone in need. She loved to sew and crochet and was a talented seamstress. She made quilts and blankets for friends and loved ones generously. She loved camping with her husband and the great outdoors, and was a supporter of the Rabun Chapter of Trout Unlimited where she volunteered many countless hours sewing patches for trout camps and making many beautifully handmade items for fundraisers. She loved to garden and always surrounded herself with beautiful flowers. She loved spending time with her sister, loved the crafts Jordan made her, loved to hear Bailey sing, as well as Dean and Shelli, and loved to listen to Dean play music with the FoxFire Boys. That she went to heaven on Mother's Day, a day when Mothers are honored, is both poetic and appropriate.

In her honor and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Faithbuilders of Clayton First United Methodist Church, the Rabun Chapter of Trout Unlimited or to the Southern Highland Music Foundation. In honor of her husband's military service, Emmilyn will be laid to rest at a private ceremony at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. A celebration of her life will be planned for all family and friends for a future date when the virus concerns have subsided.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to Dr. Scott Beck, the doctors and nurses at NGMC Cardiology, ICU, and Critical Care team for their loving care and support. Also, the family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude towards Beck Funeral Home for being very accommodating and understanding during this difficult time.

