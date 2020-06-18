Mary Flora Demonbreun
Died June 15, 2020
Mary Flora Demonbreun, 70, of Gainesville, died Monday, June 15. The family will receive friend at Memorial Park Funeral Home on Thursday, June 18 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Arrangements by Memorial Park Funeral Home, Gainesville.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 18, 2020.