Mary Frances Evans Alarcon

Died August 14, 2020

Mary Frances Evans Alarcon, died, Friday evening. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday morning Aug. 22 at Flanigan's Funeral Home in Buford. Visitation with the family is from 10AM till 11AM. The service will be in the Chapel at 11AM. Masks Appreciated. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.



