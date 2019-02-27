Home

Mary Frances Norris Obituary
Mrs. Mary Frances Norris, age 90 of Toccoa, formerly of Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Stephens County Hospital in Toccoa following a brief illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Friday, March 1, 2019 at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Mike Taylor and Reverend Steve McIntyre will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 1-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mary Frances was born on Oct. 11, 1928 in Andalusia, Ala. to the late Ezra D. Daughtry and Lillian Straughn Daughtry. She was a bookkeeper for Millie's Drapery and was a member of New Holland Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Marion Jack Norris.
Mrs. Norris is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Colleen Jarrett of Toccoa, Georgia, daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Gary Johnson of Lexington, North Carolina, brother, Martis Daughtry of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, 6 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.
Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, Ga 30504 is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 27, 2019
