Mary Frances Reed Cochran
Died June 1, 2020
Mary Frances Reed Cochran, 93, of Gainesville died on Monday June 1st. A Memorial Service was held at Little Davenport Chapel on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Interment followed at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
Died June 1, 2020
Mary Frances Reed Cochran, 93, of Gainesville died on Monday June 1st. A Memorial Service was held at Little Davenport Chapel on Thursday June 4, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Interment followed at Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 4, 2020.