The gracious calling from the Lord for Mary Frances (Williams) Roberts to be with God, creator of heaven and earth on this 3rd day of October. Born March 26, 1935 in Clermont, to Dr. George Williams, and Fannie Jackson Williams. Preceeded in death by her son, Carl "Bunker" Puckett, and her brothers, John, Powell, Thomas, and sister Christine Hoyt. A baptized member of Concord Baptist Church, Clermont, attending Brenau University, working at Bona Allen and then moving to Briarcliff Road, Atlanta by the late 1950's from Gainesville. In early 1960's she was residing off Chamblee Tucker Road, Doraville. She began work for Georgia League Credit Union, Atlanta, which propelled her into opening her own company Accredited Collection Agency in Chamblee, later renamed to Accredited Adjustment Bureau, Pleasantdale Road, Atlanta. She was a pioneer in the Recovery Industry. An avid gardner, seamstress, cook, and songbird. Left to mourn her are daughters, Sherry Willard/Jimmy of Hoschton,"She was a beautiful spirited racehorse like no other. A true Southern charm" & Teresa Smith/Jim of Loganville,"She was the hardest working man I have ever known, yet still a fairy princess" & Arlene Bray of Cornelia,"She was my everything and created whom I am today" & Grandsons Samuel Hatfield of Doraville,"A happy go lucky girl" & Rick Bray/Courtney Hansen of Acworth,"The strongest most influential person in my life, who never gave up on me" & Great grandsons, Alexander and Jacob Bray of Acworth. Brother, Richard Willams of Clermont. Companion, Howard Sanford of Doraville,"She was always good to me. Tough as Hell, with a heart of gold" & family friend Roy Jones of Carnesville. Her body will rest in the Jackson Family Cemetery, Murray Cemetery Road, Homer, Banks County, Georgia following a private graveside service. esus said, "Peace be with you. As the Father has sent me, so I am sending you." Whitfield Funeral Home South Chapel, Baldwin, are in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 6, 2019