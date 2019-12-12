|
|
Mary Hazel Murphy Smith, age 94 of Gainesville, passed away Monday December 9, at her home surrounded by her family and loved ones. Hazel was born on April 11, 1925 in Gainesville, Georgia to John Elisha Murphy and Annie Talley Murphy. She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church. She loved her church family very much. Hazel worked many years until she retired. She always loved working in her garden and loved to cook. She never wanted anyone to leave her house without feeding them. Hazel was a very loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. Hazel is preceded in death by her son John Edwin Smith. Her siblings Robert Murphy, Clarence Murphy, Millard (Cricket) E. Murphy, Marion (Buster) G. Murphy and Edna Stover. Her parents, John Elisha Murphy and Annie Talley Murphy. Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Ray Beasley. Grandson and wife, Rodney and Tanya Beasley. Granddaughter and husband, Christy and Shane Davis. Great-Granddaughter, Lexie Davis. Siblings, Bessie Whitlow, Joseph Murphy and John Murphy, Jr. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday December 12, at the Poplar Springs Baptist Church. Reverend David Matthews and Reverend Matthew Vandergriff will officiate the service. Interment will follow in the Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Little & Davenport Funeral Home Wednesday December 11 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 12, 2019