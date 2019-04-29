Died April 28, 2019

Mary Irene Mullinax of Clermont departed this life on Sunday, April 28, after a courageous battle with cancer. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Strickland Funeral Home with interment to follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held at the funeral home on the day of the service from noon till funeral hour. Rev. Brian Funderburke, Rev. Hobie Wood, and Rev. Joyce Acree will officiate.

Born in Banks County, Georgia, Irene was the daughter of the late Roy and Emma Wade Acree. She was a warm loving person who enjoyed working in the yard and working with people. She worked for Belk for thirty-seven years and then for Hawkins Family Dental for eighteen years, where she met people with a smile. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Clermont. She was a well-loved and respected member of the community.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Robert Vardeman, and her grandson, Dr. Sean Edward O'Rourke.

She is survived by her husband Guy Mullinax; sister Elouise Acrey Vardeman; brother, Charles (Joyce) Acree; Children: Sandra and Barry Wood, Randy and Barbara Mullinax, and Rhonda and Tim O'Rourke; Nephew Rob (Paula) Vardeman and nieces, Holli (Matt) Clark and Bonnie Acree; Five grandchildren: Joy, Brad, Matthew, Hobie, and Kaitlyn; nine great-grandchildren: Jenna, Tate, Tori, Amberley, Brittany, Corey, Devin, Levi, and Lat; and one great-great-grandchild Camdyn.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Trinity United Methodist Church in Clermont, Georgia, or North Hall Lions Club.

Strickland Funeral Home, Clermont. Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 29, 2019