Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
New Hope United Methodist Church
Gainesville, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sulcer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary J. Sulcer


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary J. Sulcer Obituary
Mary J. Sulcer, age 90 of Gainesville, passed away Monday December 16. Mary was born February 28, 1929 in Augusta, to the late Robert and Myrtle Jennings. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, J.C. Sulcer. Mary and J.C. were active members for many years at New Hope United Methodist Church in Gainesville. Mary was a member of the Homemakers Club and she also enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her 3 daughters and sons-in-law; Vicky (Bob) Prator of Lawrenceville, Susan (Med) Roach, of Dahlonega, and Sherry (Larry) James of Marietta, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday December 19, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Gainesville. Rev. Frank Brock and Dr. Med Roach will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -