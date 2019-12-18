|
Mary J. Sulcer, age 90 of Gainesville, passed away Monday December 16. Mary was born February 28, 1929 in Augusta, to the late Robert and Myrtle Jennings. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, J.C. Sulcer. Mary and J.C. were active members for many years at New Hope United Methodist Church in Gainesville. Mary was a member of the Homemakers Club and she also enjoyed gardening. She is survived by her 3 daughters and sons-in-law; Vicky (Bob) Prator of Lawrenceville, Susan (Med) Roach, of Dahlonega, and Sherry (Larry) James of Marietta, 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday December 19, at New Hope United Methodist Church, Gainesville. Rev. Frank Brock and Dr. Med Roach will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 18, 2019