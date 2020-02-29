|
A resident of the Village of Deaton Creek, Mary Jane Berry Dollar passed away suddenly on February 20. Born in Memphis, she was raised by her loving grandmother after her mother and father died before she was two years old. Having no memory of her parents, Grandma became her sole parent and instilled in her determination, courage, grace and compassion. She and her family moved to Atlanta, in the 1960's and later she lived in Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana. She graduated from Mississippi State College for Women and then earned a graduate degree in elementary education from Mississippi State University. After the death of her husband, she moved to Atlanta, where she taught at Kings Ridge Christian School. In 2003 she was reunited with Charles Dollar, her high school sweetheart. Married in 2004, they moved to Oxford, Mississippi and in 2013 they moved to the Village at Deaton Creek. A "cradle Episcopalian", she loved every Episcopal Church she attended, but especially Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville. She continued to work on behalf of children in need through active participation in the Hall-Dawson County Court Appointed Advocates for Children.She is survived by her husband, Charles Dollar; two daughters & their spouses, Michael & Kitty Hazelkorn and Danny & Mindy Ciorrocco; son, Barry Anderson; 3 step-daughters, Lezlie Taguding, Marcy Williams & spouse John, and Andrea Dollar; and grandchildren whom she loved deeply, Ben, Rebeccah, Amy, Julie, Jeremy, Megan, Molly and Mike. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, March 2, at Grace Episcopal Church in Gainesville. Stuart Higgenbotham will officiate. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church Building Fund, 422 Brenau Avenue NE, Gainesville, or Hall-Dawson County Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, PO Box 907471, Gainesville, 770-531-1964, www.halldawsoncasa.org. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, is in charge of arrangements. Send on-line condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Feb. 29, 2020