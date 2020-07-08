Mary Jo Sheriff Hyde Shope
Died June 26, 2020
Mary Jo Sheriff Hyde Shope, 83, of Gainesville passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at her residence. Mary Jo was the daughter of the late James C. Sheriff and Fannie Smith Sheriff. She was born in a log cabin in Matt, GA in Forsyth County on June 17, 1937.
Mary Jo was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School Class of 1956. She went to work at The Times newspaper in 1955, where she worked for 24 years, retiring as a production supervisor. Mrs. Shope was a member of Trinity Baptist Church on Dawsonville Highway.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in law, Allen and Michelle Swafford Hyde of Flowery Branch; granddaughter, Amanda Riley of Oakwood; daughter-in-law, Vonda Shope of Gainesville; nieces, Elizabeth and Fred Walker, Duluth; Cindy and Joe Mabry, Ball Ground; Bonnie and Mike Clark, Acworth; uncle and aunt, Joe K. and Jane Smith, Cumming; sisters-in-law, Lillian Gilreath, Calhoun; Mary and Jimmy Whelchel, Gainesville; Estelle Shope, Tucson, AZ.
Mrs. Shope is preceded in death by her first husband, Hollis Edward Hyde; second husband, John B. Shope; step-son, David Shope; her parents, James C. and Fannie Sheriff; brother, J. C. Sherriff, Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Vickie and Arthur Lee Garrett.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Trinity Baptist Church, P. O. Box 6835, Gainesville, Georgia 30504 in memory of Mary Jo.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, July 11, 2020 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Billy Emmett will officiate. The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, prior to the service.
Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com
Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Highway, SW, Gainesville, Ga. 30501 is in charge of arrangements.