Mary Jo Young
Died June 27, 2020
Mary Jo Young age 89, of Cleveland, died Saturday June 27. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday June 29 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will be at Gateway Memory Park. The family will receive friends 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Barrett Funeral Home - Cleveland
118 North Brooks Street
Cleveland, GA 30528
(706) 865-3101
