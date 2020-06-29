Mary Jo Young
Died June 27, 2020
Mary Jo Young age 89, of Cleveland, died Saturday June 27. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday June 29 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will be at Gateway Memory Park. The family will receive friends 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
Died June 27, 2020
Mary Jo Young age 89, of Cleveland, died Saturday June 27. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday June 29 at the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. Interment will be at Gateway Memory Park. The family will receive friends 12-2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements by Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 29, 2020.