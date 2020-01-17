|
Mary K. Loomis, age 57 of Clermont, passed away on Wednesday January 15, at her residence following a long battle with breast cancer. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 21, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Milton Fields Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday January 21. Reverend Adrian Niles will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday January 20, from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mary was born on October 14, 1962 in Lansing, Michigan to Dr. Carroll O. Loomis and Nola Faye Finley Loomis. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, and also attended Free Chapel Worship Center. Mary had a B.A. in English literature and an Associate of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education. Mary loved travel, music, animals, swimming, spending time with family and was a fantastic scrabble player. She was very proud to be a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, and won a national award for her promotion of gun safety. Mary was always kind and funny and was a positive influence on everyone around her. She adored her son Nicholas and was a wonderful mother. She is preceded in death by her mother, and brothers, Mark Loomis and John Loomis. Ms. Loomis is survived by her son, Nicholas Loomis of Clermont, father, Dr. Carroll Loomis of Illinois, brother, Benjamin Loomis of Illinois, sister, Rebecca Loomis of Clermont, sister and brother-in-law, Sara Mack and Dan Mack of Grayson, sister and brother-in-law, Kari Loomis and Mark Hedin of Atlanta, and nephew, Thomas Hedin of Atlanta. The family would like to extend thanks to her wonderful oncologist Dr. Andre Kallab and his staff; to Dr. Griffith and Lake and the radiation oncology staff; to the chemotherapy and infusion staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and also to Hospice of Northeast Georgia for their wonderful care. Flowers are accepted, or contributions can be made in Mary's name to the : www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 17, 2020