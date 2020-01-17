Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Milton Fields Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Loomis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary K. Loomis


1962 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary K. Loomis Obituary
Mary K. Loomis, age 57 of Clermont, passed away on Wednesday January 15, at her residence following a long battle with breast cancer. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday January 21, at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Milton Fields Cemetery at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday January 21. Reverend Adrian Niles will officiate. The family will receive friends on Monday January 20, from 6:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Mary was born on October 14, 1962 in Lansing, Michigan to Dr. Carroll O. Loomis and Nola Faye Finley Loomis. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Gainesville, and also attended Free Chapel Worship Center. Mary had a B.A. in English literature and an Associate of Science Degree in Early Childhood Education. Mary loved travel, music, animals, swimming, spending time with family and was a fantastic scrabble player. She was very proud to be a member of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense, and won a national award for her promotion of gun safety. Mary was always kind and funny and was a positive influence on everyone around her. She adored her son Nicholas and was a wonderful mother. She is preceded in death by her mother, and brothers, Mark Loomis and John Loomis. Ms. Loomis is survived by her son, Nicholas Loomis of Clermont, father, Dr. Carroll Loomis of Illinois, brother, Benjamin Loomis of Illinois, sister, Rebecca Loomis of Clermont, sister and brother-in-law, Sara Mack and Dan Mack of Grayson, sister and brother-in-law, Kari Loomis and Mark Hedin of Atlanta, and nephew, Thomas Hedin of Atlanta. The family would like to extend thanks to her wonderful oncologist Dr. Andre Kallab and his staff; to Dr. Griffith and Lake and the radiation oncology staff; to the chemotherapy and infusion staff at Northeast Georgia Medical Center and also to Hospice of Northeast Georgia for their wonderful care. Flowers are accepted, or contributions can be made in Mary's name to the : www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -