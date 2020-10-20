Mary Katherine Shuman

Died October 17, 2020

Mary Katherine "Kathy" Shuman, 73, of Clarkesville, died on Saturday, October 17th. Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, October 22nd at the Whitfield Funeral Home, North Chapel. Inurnment will follow in Yonah Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., Thursday, October 22 at the funeral home. Arrangements by the Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, Demorest.



