Oct. 10, 1939-July 7, 2019

Mary Lanelle Davis Long, age 79, of Hoschton passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born on October 10, 1939 in Worth County to the late William and Vera Davis. Survivors include her husband of 54 years James Long of Hoschton; son James Michael Long of Hoschton; sister LaVaye Butler of Social Circle; brother Ron Davis of CA; and a host of other relatives. She is preceded in death by her son Jason Derek Long; brothers Wendell Davis, William Davis Jr; and sister Bobbie Osborne.

She was a member of Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church. During her marriage to Jimmy, as she called him, they lived in many places including Albany and Macon, Georgia as well as Akron, Ohio and Memphis, Tennessee.

Mrs. Long was a graduate of Norman College and worked many years in the University System of Georgia.

She loved her family and friends and was loved by many. We will miss her, but are comforted by her life of faith. She believed in Christ Jesus, and is now at home. The joy of knowing she is in Heaven is the greatest comfort of all.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday July 12, 2019 at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church. Pastor John Batusic and Pastor Ben Phillips will be officiating. Interment to follow at Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church cemetery. The family will receive friends at 10:00 am Friday July 12, 2019 at the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Chestnut Mountain Presbyterian Church, 4675 Winder Highway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542.