Mary Lee Mosely

Died September 16, 2020

Mary Lee Mosely, age 78 of Winder, died Wednesday, September 16th. Funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, September 21st in the chapel at Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton. The interment will follow at Youth First Baptist Church Cemetery, Loganville.

Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, Hoschton.

