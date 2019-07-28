Home

POWERED BY

Services
Little-Davenport Funeral Home
355 Dawsonville Highway Southwest
Gainesville, GA 30501
(770) 534-5201
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lester
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Lester


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Lester Obituary
Mary Lester

May 5, 1960 - July 19, 2019


My sister, Mary Lester, passed away, after a sudden illness on July 19, 2019, while on vacation. Mary's wishes were to be cremated and to have her ashes scattered in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Our Lord and Savior must have known her wishes. She was in Gulf Shores, Alabama when she became ill.

Mary is preceded in death by her mother and father, Betty and Wesley Lester. She is preceded in life, by her sister, Nancy Lester Wall and nephew, Charlie Wall, and her best friend in this life, Holly Lowry.

Mary never met a stranger. She never judged and had a smile for everyone. She always saw the good in people. Animals were a special part of her life, All animals. From the baby blue jay that fell out of it's nest to the male and female peacocks that wondered up in her yard, she took care of them.

The Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter is just half a mile from her home. Anyone who would like to honor her life, can send donations to your local animal shelters, or to the Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter/ MOASPETS.com/donate or send donations to P.O. Box
453, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.

Those wishing to send online condolences to the family may do so at littledavenport.com

Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory of Gainesville, Ga. is announcing for the family.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Little-Davenport Funeral Home
Download Now