Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
(770) 287-8227
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home
2030 Memorial Park Road
Gainesville, GA 30504
Mrs. Mary Lois Delong


1924 - 2019
Mrs. Mary Lois Delong age 95 of Gainesville died on Monday October 7, at her residence following an extended illness. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday October 10, at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Mausoleum. Reverend Jack Hicks will officiate. The family will receive friends on Wednesday October 9, from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Lois was born on September 3, 1924 in Sugar Hill, to the late Rev. C.E. Vaughn and Eunice Hughes. She was a homemaker and was a member of Grace Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Delong is survived by her husband of 60 years, James Delong of Gainesville, daughters and son-in-law's, Candy Taylor (Curtis) of Buford, Wendy Thomas (Greg) of Henderson, Kentucky, sons and daughter-in-law's, Mickey Montgomery (Martha) of Gainesville, Chuck (Roy) Hay (Becky) of Cleveland, grandchildren, Joe Montgomery (Kay), Melissa Doster, Storm Hay (Matt), Carson Thomas, Olivia Thomas, Hayden Thomas, several great-grandchildren, sister, Joanne Vaughn of Gainesville, brother, Jerry Vaughn of Gainesville. Arrangements entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home. Gainesville. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 9, 2019
