Mary Lois Eterno
August 6, 2019
Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Mary Lois Eterno, age 92, of Homer, Georgia, who passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Mrs. Eterno was born in Swannanoa, North Carolina, a daughter to the late Raleigh Newton Jones and the late Rosa Adams Jones. Mrs. Eterno was a member of the St. Catherine's Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson, where she was a member of the Ladies' Guild, the Church Choir, and was a member of the Bereavement Support Group of St. Mark Catholic Church in Clarkesville. Mrs. Eterno was a Department Manager at Gibson's in Gainesville and was a Librarian in Homer.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Eterno was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Eterno, her son, Vincent Eterno, sister, Euretha Richez and brothers, Hoyt Jones and George Conley Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Francine Salvatore of Washington, MI, Jennifer Hinson of Cornelia, GA and Rose Adams of Maysville, GA; in-laws, Dr. Wallace Hinson of Cornelia, Gary Adams of Maysville and Jim Salvatore of Washington, MI, thirteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren also survive.
The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the St. Catherine's Labouré Catholic Church in Jefferson, Georgia.
The visitation will be held on Friday evening from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to the St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church Cemetery Fund, 180 Elrod Road, Jefferson, GA 30549 and, per Mrs. Eterno's request, she would like everyone to please attend the Church of their choice this Sunday. Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Highway Jefferson
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Aug. 9, 2019