Mary Louise Youngblood King

Died October 3, 2020

Mary Louise (nee' Youngblood) King, 81, went to be with the Lord on October 3, 2020. Her death was after a brief illness of Covid-19. She was born in Buford, Georgia on March 26, 1939. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Paul E. King; her parents, Rev. W. G. Youngblood and Carrie (nee' Smith) Youngblood Segars; and her sister, Imogene Hanley (late husband, Henry).



Mary was a dedicated Christian who thrived on helping others and a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Gainesville, Georgia. She loved cooking for friends and family and was very attentive to the needs of those she loved. Mary was always on the lookout for things to make life easier for those around her. She was a lady with a big heart and a desire to serve the Lord.



She leaves behind a grieving family and countless friends. Mary is survived by her only child, Pam Clough and her husband, David, whom she considered a son. Other survivors include a large extended family: sisters Ann Culpepper (Scott), Beth Beck (late husband, Troy), Helen Cape (late husband, Omer), and Betty Purcell (Lamar), and brother Larry (Margaret) Youngblood. Mary was blessed to have 'adopted' grandchildren in her life for the last few years, Sanaya Saboowala and Sunny Sodhi. Their love and attentiveness brought great joy to her. Aunt Mary, as she was known to so many, also leaves behind dozens of nieces, nephews, and their children and grandchildren.



Graveside services were held at 3 PM, October 6 at Grey Hill Cemetery with Rev. Larry Youngblood and Rev. Lamar Purcell officiating.



The family respectfully requests that if you wish to make a tribute to Mary, you consider a donation to the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia, P.O. Box 48857, Athens, GA 30604; or Bethany Baptist Church, 900 Cardinal Dr., Gainesville, GA 30501.



Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.



