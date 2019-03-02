Mary Naomi Evans, 89 of Gainesville passed away Wednesday February 27, 2019 at her residence.

A lifelong resident of Hall County, Mrs. Evans was the daughter of the late Calvin Jack Farmer and Reedy Pauline Farmer.

Survivors include her children, June and Michael Stewart of Fresno, Calif., Vicki and Tommy Rico, Jr., Vivian Evans and Dean Etris, Jerry and Sue Evans, all of Gainesville, Ga, Joy and Kirk Jockell of Flowery Branch, Ga, and Rhona and Sam Evans of Gainesville, Ga; grandchildren, Jason Ellis, Christopher Dailey, Paul Rico, Richard Rico, Roger Rico, Dwight Roper, Tonya McClure, Dustin Evans, Chacer Evans, Casey Evans, Caitlin Jockell, Rebecca Miller, Brian Baker, and Justin Givens; sister, Janey Lou Evans and numerous great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives.

Mrs. Evans is preceded in death by her father and mother, Calvin Jack and Reedy Pauline Farmer; husband, Daniel W. Evans; sons, Gary Dan Evans and Brian Keith Evans; and grandson, Timothy Michael Roper.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Scott Wilson will officiate. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the funeral home.

