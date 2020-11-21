Mary Olline Turner

Died November 16, 2020

Mary Olline Turner, 86, of Clarkesville, GA, died on November 16, 2020 following several months of declining health.

A woman known for her zest of life and her love of people, especially family and friends.

Born in Cleveland, GA, she was the daughter of Ollie and Mary Turner and sister to 6 brothers and 3 sisters. She graduated from White County High School in Cleveland, GA, where she enjoyed sports and was a proud member of the basketball team.

A long term active member of Fairfield Baptist Church, she was a devoted leader in the children's program in her earlier years.

A woman with a large personality, she was fondly known as "The Belk Lady" after serving for more than 20 years as a sales associate at Belk's in Cornelia. Her warmth, love of people and reputation as an impeccable dresser, resulted in her sharing her joy by assisting others as they made choices to look their best.

Following retirement she found her social outlet with a group of special friends who could be found every morning at McDonald's in Clarkesville, where they enjoyed special times together, shared much laughter, and created lasting memories. In spite of lingering health issues in recent years, her zest of life kept her involved and befriending others until recent weeks.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two sons: Derrick Scott Colston and Wayne Colston. Five brothers and two sisters also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Colston Williams, Canton; partner, Keith Wilbanks, Gainesville; daughter-in-law Nancy Dean Colston, Gainesville; sister, Jessie Lou Chambers (Orem), Cleveland; brother, Harold Turner (Doris) Cleveland; sister-in-law, Janette Turner, Cleveland, cherished friend, known as her adopted grandson, Dylan Hardin, Clarkesville; a number of extended family members including nieces and nephews and her beloved cats: Prince, Shadow and Prissy Tail.

The family would like to express a special thank you and appreciation for the outstanding caregivers who lovingly cared for her throughout her healthcare journey. Long term caregiver, Shirley Shook, and other caregivers including, Cheryl Franklin, Sheila Lathem, Tera Sellers, Betty Umbehandt, and Debbie Warwick.

Due to COVID 19, a private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, and in an effort to memorialize her life by continuing to help other individuals, as well as animals she held dear, donations may be made to Hospice of Northeast Georgia Medical Center, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 115, Gainesville, GA 30501 or The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia, 845 West Ridge Road, Gainesville, Ga.

Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland, Georgia is in charge of arrangements.



