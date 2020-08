Mary Payne Lomax

Died August 13, 2020

Mary Payne Lomax, age 93, of Toccoa, formerly of the Mud Creek Community, died Thursday, August 13th. A Private Funeral Service will be held at the Crossroads Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. A Public Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Whitfield Funeral Homes & Crematory, South Chapel, Baldwin.

