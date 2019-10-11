|
|
Mrs. Reeves, age 80 of Gainesville, passed away on Friday night, October 4, after an extended illness. Mary Ruth was born in Gilmer County and spent most of her life in Hall County. She decided to follow Jesus and was baptized as a youth at Grace Baptist Church. Mary Ruth was a simple person devoted to the love of her life, Dennis Reeves, her husband of 61 years. She also was a devoted and loving mother and grand-mother, and was referred to as "Momsie" by her precious family. Mary Ruth was a deeply kind and compassionate person who took great joy in serving her church when healthy, and in her declining days found many ways to serve other patients in her memory care unit at The Phoenix at Lake Lanier. Mary Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis Reeves, and grandson Ryan Symmes. Survivors include her children Carole Cosgrove (Rick) and Kelly Reeves of Sandy Springs, Linda Davis (Stan) of Jefferson, Lisa Eure Rawls (Mike) and Dennis Reeves (Valarie) and Tracy Waggoner (Frank) of Gainesville. Also surviving her were her three sisters Jean Harris of Flowery Branch, Mickie McAfee of Gainesville, and Pauline Wallace of Forest Park; sister-in-law Rose Daves of Ellijay; and twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Services are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 13, at Riverbend Baptist Church, Maxey Ladd will officiate. The family will receive friends after the service in the sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Riverbend Baptist Church, 1715 Cleveland Hwy, Gainesville, Hospice of Northeast Georgia, 2150 Limestone Parkway, Suite 222, Gainesville. or The in memory of Mrs. Reeves. Those wishing to leave online condolences may do so at www.littledavenport.com. Little and Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, 355 Dawsonville Hwy, Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 11, 2019