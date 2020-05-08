Mary Ruth Holbrooks Stephens
Died May 5, 2020
Mary Ruth Holbrooks Stephens, age 82, of Demorest, died Tuesday, May 5. In consideration of public health and safety, a private family graveside service will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.