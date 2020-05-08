Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ruth Holbrooks Stephens

Died May 5, 2020

Mary Ruth Holbrooks Stephens, age 82, of Demorest, died Tuesday, May 5. In consideration of public health and safety, a private family graveside service will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

