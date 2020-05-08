Mary Ruth (Holbrooks) Stephens
Mary Ruth Holbrooks Stephens
Died May 5, 2020
Mary Ruth Holbrooks Stephens, age 82, of Demorest, died Tuesday, May 5. In consideration of public health and safety, a private family graveside service will be held at Yonah Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home, Cornelia.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Yonah Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McGahee-Griffin & Stewart Funeral Home
175 VFW Post Road
Cornelia, GA 30531
(706) 778-8668
