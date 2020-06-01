Mary Shaver Mitchell
Died May 27, 2020
Mary Shaver Mitchell, age 87 of Buford, died Wednesday, May 27. Ms. Mitchell has been cremated and no services are planned at this time. Arrangements by Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jun. 1, 2020.