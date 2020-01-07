Home

Mary (Moore-Hayes) Thompson


1967 - 2020
Mary Moore Hayes Thompson, age 52 of Gainesville passed away Saturday, January 4, at her residence. Graveside services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 7, in Greenville Memorial Gardens. Born on December 1, 1967 in Columbia, SC, she was the daughter of the late Earle Jennings Hayes and Marcia Hayes Post. She was a homemaker and of the Christian faith. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Thompson is preceded in death by her husband, Walter Michael Thompson. Mrs. Thompson is survived by her son and fiancé, Brandon Moore Thompson and Charlotte Staver; stepson, Michael James Thompson; stepdaughter, Tonya June Thompson; grandson, Bowen Charles Thompson; step granddaughter, Abigail Thompson; sister, Lisa Hayes Prince; brother, Jay Hayes and several nieces and nephews. Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, has care of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Jan. 7, 2020
