|
|
Mary Vernice Waldrop, age 87, of Lula died Wednesday October 9. Mary loved her family, the Lord and preaching. She loved music, singing and traveling. Survivors include her sons Len Waldrop and wife Gail of Lula, Milo Waldrop and Jimmy of Nashville; Alan Waldrop and wife Shelley of McDonough; daughters Mary Cassel and husband Robert of Lula, Renee Self and husband Burton of Murrayville, Damaris Skelton of Lula, Linda Walden of Jackson; sisters Rachael Holder and husband John A. of Braselton, Betty Edwards of Canton, 13 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren and her dog Tiny. She is preceded in death by her husband James H. Waldrop and son Dennis H. Waldrop. Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Jammie Fortner, Rev. Tim Watson and Pastor Greg Crawford will be officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville. The family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 11, at the funeral home. The body will lie in state 12:00 p.m. Saturday, October 12, until service time at the funeral home chapel. Funeral arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy 53 Hoschton, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Oct. 12, 2019