Mary Virginia (Thornton) Kunkel
Mary Virginia Thornton Kunkel
Died May 1, 2020
Mary Virginia Thornton Kunkel, age 95, of Dawsonville, died Friday, May 1. Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7, in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please practice social distancing. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 5, 2020.
