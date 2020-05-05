Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Virginia Thornton Kunkel

Died May 1, 2020

Mary Virginia Thornton Kunkel, age 95, of Dawsonville, died Friday, May 1. Funeral service will be 12:00 p.m., Thursday, May 7, in the Chapel of McDonald and Son Funeral Home with the family receiving friends from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please practice social distancing. Interment will follow at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory, Cumming.

