Marylene Stoner age 92 of Gainesville, died Friday September 27, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Mrs. Stoner is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Stoner, her daughter, Martha Lundy Brown and son, Billy Smith.Survivors include her daughter, Arlene Lundy Barker and son, Mikey Barker; sons, Jacky Lundy, Ricky Smith, David Smith and Joe T. Smith; 12 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren, great great grandchildren and nieces and nephews also survive. Mrs. Stoner was a member of Northlake Baptist Church in Gainesville and attended faithfully until she was unable to attend. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, friend and community member that brought love and happiness with her always. She was a bedrock of life and support for those who knew her and will be greatly missed by all. Retired from Fireman's Fund Insurance Company in Atlanta, Georgia 32 years ago. Mrs. Stoner was an avid cook and gardener. Her passion was loving her family, friends and decorating with flowers. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday September 29, in the chapel of Little & Davenport Funeral Home. Rev. Danny Jones and Rev. Tony Smith will officiate. Interment will follow in the Alta Vista Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday September 28 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Little & Davenport Funeral Home and Crematory, Gainesville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019