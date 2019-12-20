|
|
Mrs. Mattie (Becky) Elizabeth Beasley Hulsey, age 95 of Pinehurst, formerly of Cleveland, passed away on Monday, December 16. Mrs. Hulsey was born in Hall County to the late Dewey Marion and Melinda Earley Beasley. In addition to parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John Sidney Hulsey; sisters, Myrtle Belle Beasley, Bessie (Lee) Lusk, Willie C. (Bobby) Collins, Sally Faye (Willie B.) Howard, and Evelyn Beasley; brother, John Dewey (Charlotte) Beasley. Mrs. Hulsey was a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #2. Mrs. Hulsey was born during the great depression to a sharecropper and his wife. One of seven children, she learned to work at a young age. After growing up in a close, loving family, she passed that love to all she met. She was previously employed at Gainesville Mill and New Horizons – North and even after retirement she spent her days cooking, gardening, and with a good book to pass her nights away. She left nothing but good memories for those she left behind. While her death saddens all who loved her, we rejoice that she is now with Jesus and has rejoined her husband, parents, and siblings in Heaven. Survivors include daughter, Linda B. (Henry) Bowden, Pinehurst; grandson, William Ross (Carolyn) Bowden, Sycamore; and great-grandchildren, Chloe Bowden, Isabella Bowden, Alaina Bowden, Roslyn Bowden, Isaac Bowden, and Joshua Bowden. Funeral services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, from the Chapel of Barrett Funeral Home. William Ross Bowden will officiate.The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com Barrett Funeral Home of Cleveland has care of arrangements.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Dec. 20, 2019