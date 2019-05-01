Home

Mrs. Maudie Elease Duckworth, age 93 of Gainesville, passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center following a sudden illness.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Memorial Park Funeral Home with interment to follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Lovell and Pastor Loy Roper will officiate. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Duckworth was born Sept. 29, 1925 in Cleveland, Georgia to the late George Dyer and Ida Mae Crumley Dyer. She was retired from Warren Featherbone and was a member of Dewberry Baptist Church #2. Maudie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 66 years, A. C. Duckworth, Jr., her daughter, Bernice Duckworth, her son, Carlton Duckworth, her three sisters and her four brothers.
Mrs. Duckworth is survived by her four daughters, Arlene (Richard) Schroeder, Carolyn (Richard) Thomas, Glinda (Frank) Harben and Linda Puckett and companion, ( Mike Long), all of Gainesville, daughter-in-law, Judy Duckworth of Gainesville, 10 grandchildren, Stacey (Lisa) Duckworth, Tami Micallef, Brandy (Dennis) Jalbert, Terri Schroeder (Mike Homant), Cara (Michael) Whiting, Lera Harben, Sheena (Cade) Patterson, Paige (Brendan) Cosgrove, Holly Puckett and Daniel Harben, 12 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Doyle Collins of Gainesville, sisters-in-law, Wilonell Dyer and Opie Dyer, both of Blairsville and several nieces and nephews.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on May 1, 2019
