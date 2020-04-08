Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA 30518
(770) 932-1133
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
2:00 PM
Broadlawn Memorial Gardens
Buford, GA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Apr. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Ride by in front of Mrs. Cash's house
Family members will be in the front yard to accept the waves and horn honks.
No stopping please., GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maxine Cash
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maxine B. Cash

Send Flowers
Maxine B. Cash Obituary
Maxine B. Cash, age 91, of Buford, died Monday, April 6. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, at 2:00 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. There will be no public visitation. Instead, the family is requesting a "Celebration Ride By" in front of Mrs. Cash's house between 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. on April 9. Family members will be in the front yard to accept the waves and horn honks. No stopping please. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maxine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -