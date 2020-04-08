|
Maxine B. Cash, age 91, of Buford, died Monday, April 6. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, at 2:00 p.m. at Broadlawn Memorial Gardens in Buford. There will be no public visitation. Instead, the family is requesting a "Celebration Ride By" in front of Mrs. Cash's house between 4:00 – 5:30 p.m. on April 9. Family members will be in the front yard to accept the waves and horn honks. No stopping please. Arrangements by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford.
Published in gainesvilletimes.com on Apr. 8, 2020