Maxine J. Waugh, 95, formerly of Dahlgren, IL and Gainesville, GA, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg, IL.
She was born October 3, 1925 in Temple, OK to Robert "Bob" and Cecil (Hooper) Overton. Maxine was a home maker and attended the Liberty Bible Church in Gainesville, GA. Maxine is survived by her daughter, Sharon Kay (Jerry) Miller of Decatur, IL; daughter-in-law, Gayle Waugh of Gainesville, GA; siblings: Jerri Huddleston of Norman, OK and Bobby (Strubie) Overton of Rockport, TX; nine grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Robert L. Waugh; two brothers, one son and one daughter.
Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the IOOF Cemetery in Dahlgren with Rev. Mike Glenn officiating.
